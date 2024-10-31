© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Local film festival could deliver Oscar-winning short

KCBX | By Monica Lopez
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:12 AM PDT
2017 SLO International Film Festival at the Fremont Theater.
SLO International Film Festival
2017 SLO International Film Festival at the Fremont Theater.

Filmmakers who screen their documentaries at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival could now be eligible to win an Academy Award.

The local festival has been approved for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Qualifying Festival List. That means the SLO Film Festival winner for “Best Documentary Short” would be eligible to submit their work for consideration to win an Oscar.

The 31st San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 24-29, 2025.
SLO International Film Festival
