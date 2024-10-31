Local film festival could deliver Oscar-winning short

Filmmakers who screen their documentaries at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival could now be eligible to win an Academy Award.

The local festival has been approved for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Qualifying Festival List. That means the SLO Film Festival winner for “Best Documentary Short” would be eligible to submit their work for consideration to win an Oscar.

The 31st San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 24-29, 2025.