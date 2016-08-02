Journeys of Discovery: Why Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Art Museum is ranked #1 in America

Tom Wilmer reports from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Nelson-Atkins maintains more than 35,000 works of art, and houses one of America’s premier collections of Asian Art.

Join Kathleen Leighton, Communications and Public Relations Officer, Jamie a most passionate docent, and Kate Crawford, Curator of American Art at Nelson-Atkins for a Journey of Discovery.

The truly world-class art museum stands on par with America’s premier venues such as LACMA in Los Angeles, MOMA in New York City and the Detroit Institute of Arts. According to USA Today, Yelp ranks the Nelson-Atkins as America’s number one art museum.

