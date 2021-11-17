SLO County Public Health Department releases COVID recommendations for Thanksgiving gatherings

With Thanksgiving approaching, local health officials are eying what may come out of family gatherings amid the second year of the pandemic.

A year ago, many of us stayed home or went to small gatherings for Thanksgiving. But this year, holiday travel is expected to be up, according to forecasts from the American Automobile Association.

Michelle Shoresman with SLO County Public Health is reminding people to keep in mind that the risk of virus transmission still lingers.

“These winter holidays are probably the most dangerous because the weather is cold, it’s not as easy to congregate outside," Shoresman said. "Especially after almost two years of this, people don’t want to stay away from their family members anymore.”

Shoresman said to make sure you have a talk with those you’re gathering with to see what their vaccination status is.

“Those are difficult conversations at times, but I think that’s why we are stressing verifying vaccination status," Shoresman said. "It’s important that they and you know what everybody’s comfort level is.”

For those who aren’t vaccinated, or don’t want to get vaccinated, Shoresman is recommending getting tested for COVID-19 prior to gathering.

“Know before you go, we are saying," Shoresman said. "Get tested one to three days prior to any travel, even if you have no symptoms. That way, you can be relatively sure that if you’re traveling, you’re not sharing the virus with other people.”

Testing sites are expected to see a demand before the holidays, so Shoresman recommends making an appointment to avoid long lines.

Shoresman said the SLO County Public Health Department is also recommending that if some people at a gathering are not vaccinated and some are, then they should consider hosting the feast outdoors.

“If the weather remains pretty good here on the Central Coast, having festivities and activities with friends and family outdoors is a pretty safe way to keep everybody safe," Shoresman said.

The holidays tend to bring a spike in COVID-19 cases, but with more people vaccinated this holiday season, Shoresman said health officials aren’t sure what this season will bring.

