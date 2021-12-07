KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn on Highway 229, and SLO Public Health reports 131 new coronavirus cases

Prescribed burn to take place on Highway 229 between Santa Margarita and Creston

Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District will conduct a prescribed burn on Highway 229 between Santa Margarita and Creston tomorrow.

The burn will consist of about 340 acres of grasslands and crushed brush.

North County communities may see smoke, according to the Air Pollution Control District.

The district also said it is working to mitigate the impact of that smoke to nearby communities, but those with respiratory conditions as well as children and the elderly should use caution if they smell smoke.

The burn is dependent on weather conditions, and will not go forward if weather conditions are unfavorable.

More information is available at slocleanair.org.

SLO Public Health reports 131 new coronavirus cases since Friday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is reporting 131 new coronavirus cases recorded since last Friday.

The health department says there have been 313 new cases in the last seven days , bringing the 14-day average to 38.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported in the last week, but 365 county residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say the Delta variant is still the dominant strain of coronavirus in the county, as the Omicron variant has yet to be detected here.

However, it has been detected in other counties in California, including Los Angeles County.