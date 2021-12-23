Winter storm brings flood advisories, emergency warnings across Central Coast

Emergency warnings are in place across the Central Coast today amid the heavy storm.

A flood advisory is in place for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 4 p.m. today.

Heavier rain moving into the area throughout the day could bring the potential for shallow mud and debris flows, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials with Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management are warning those in and around the Alisal Fire burn scar area to be prepared to shelter in place should thunderstorms occur.

If thunderstorms occur, officials advise to stay inside or go to higher ground.

Portions of highways across the Central Coast are closed right now. According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo is closed due to flooding. CHP officers and CalTrans are on the scene.

A portion of Highway 1 near Orcutt from Solomon Road to Black Road in Santa Barbara County is also closed due to flooding. Caltrans says there is no clear timeline for when it will reopen.

Additionally, traffic signals at the intersections of Higuera/Nipomo and Higuera/Osos in San Luis Obispo will remain in flash for safety reasons until the rain has subsided.

Officials are asking drivers to treat these intersections as a stop sign by stopping and then proceeding carefully when the intersection is clear.