KCBX News Update: SLO Urban forest, Santa Barbara County mask mandate, and redistricting survey

Arborists to survey SLO urban forest over next six weeks

The City of San Luis Obispo has started a six-week program to catalog the city’s urban forest.

Arborists will fan out across the city for the next month and a half as part of the Urban Forest program, where they will measure trees and look for any problems.

The city says the urban forest is crucial to environmental indicators like air quality, and it also improves the quality of life for city residents.

The city said the tree inventory should cost between $80,000 and $90,000.

Santa Barbara County will drop indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

Santa Barbara County has joined the rest of the Central Coast in deciding to drop its indoor mask mandate next week.

In line with the state as well as SLO, Monterey and many other counties in California, Santa Barbara County will drop its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people indoors on February 15.

The mask mandate will still apply to unvaccinated people, as well as everyone in certain settings like childcare and K-12 school settings, health care facilities and public transportation.

Santa Barbara County redistricting commission seeks public input via survey

The Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is seeking public input on how county residents think the process went, and to provide recommendations for future commissions.

The commission is made up of county residents who redrew the county's district maps using 2020 census data.

Commissioners and county staff will solicit and organize public feedback and present ideas to the Board of Supervisors on how the process could be improved in 2030.

Responses may be submitted anonymously, and must be submitted by 5p.m. PST on Friday, March 4 to be included.

The survey is available here.

