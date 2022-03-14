© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast News

Hollister Fire along Gaviota coast now 40% contained at 100 acres

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published March 14, 2022 at 3:37 AM PDT
hollister fire.jpeg
Santa Barbara County Fire
/
The Hollister Fire is 40% contained as of Monday morning.

The Hollister Fire burning in the Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County is at 40% containment and has burned 100 acres, according to CalFire.

There is an evacuation warning, which was downgraded from an order this weekend, for residents living in the Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon areas.

Officials say those warnings will expire at 8a.m. today.

The fire began around 11:30am on Saturday, and fire officials have not yet said what could have sparked the blaze.

The fire led California Highway Patrol to close access to Hollister Ranch on the Gaviota coast.

On Twitter yesterday, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said this kind of fire is "not typical" of a fire in March.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
