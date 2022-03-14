Hollister Fire along Gaviota coast now 40% contained at 100 acres

The Hollister Fire burning in the Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County is at 40% containment and has burned 100 acres, according to CalFire.

There is an evacuation warning, which was downgraded from an order this weekend, for residents living in the Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon areas.

Officials say those warnings will expire at 8a.m. today.

The fire began around 11:30am on Saturday, and fire officials have not yet said what could have sparked the blaze.

The fire led California Highway Patrol to close access to Hollister Ranch on the Gaviota coast.

On Twitter yesterday, Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said this kind of fire is "not typical" of a fire in March.