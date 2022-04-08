KCBX Two-Way: SLO Tribune investigates sexual assault allegations against local business owners

Sexual assault allegations towards prominent San Luis Obispo business owners have emerged in the last week, leading to an investigation by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLO Tribune reporters Chloe Jones and Nick Wilson have been following this story, which involves allegations first made on social media that Julian Contreras and Nate Abate sexually assaulted multiple people over the span of several years.

Abate has denied all allegations, while Julian Contreras has not explicitly denied them but appeared to distance himself from Abate and promise “accountability" on social media. Kin Coffee’s Instagram also posted that Contreras was stepping down from the business. Neither Abate or Contreras has been charged or arrested for any alleged crimes as of today.

As a warning, this interview deals with accusations of sexual assault which some people may find disturbing.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. Resources for sexual assault survivors in SLO County are available through the nonprofit Lumina Alliance, which runs a crisis line and has additional resources online.

SLOPD is also asking anyone who believes they are a victim in this case to contact their non-emergency phone line at 805-781-7317.