KCBX News Update: Michelle Shoresman announces run for SLO Council, local COVID death toll hits 500

Incumbent SLO Councilmember Michelle Shoresman announces run for City Council

San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman announced her 2022 campaign for a council seat today at SLO City Hall.

Shoresman has served on the council since October 2021 after filling a vacant seat following former Mayor Heidi Harmon’s departure. Shoresman told KCBX that transportation and carbon emissions are major concerns of hers, but so is the cost of living locally.

"I am a strong supporter of our major city goals around climate change and open space, but affordable housing and homelessness are probably the two biggest issues right now," Shoresman said.

Shoresman, who is also a spokesperson for SLO County Public Health, will be running against at least four other candidates for a council seat in the November election, though one of them — Erica A. Stewart — is running for mayor specifically. Shoresman is running for one of two open council seats.

Besides incumbents Shoresman and Stewart, the other three candidates who have filed with the city clerk’s office are Jeffery Specht, Joe Benson and Emily Francis. Their filings are online at slocity.org.

SLO County reaches 500 COVID-19 deaths amid rising cases

SLO County Public Health says COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in San Luis Obispo County. Over 500 people are now confirmed to have died from COVID in the county, and the new BA2.12.1 variant now represents about 45 percent of the new cases locally.

The county also reported that there are 353 new cases since last week. There are seven SLO County residents hospitalized for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

According to a press release from the county, 90,000 California residents and more than one million people nationally have died from the virus.

Vaccines and booster shots are available and free, with 12 COVID-19 testing and treatment centers open in SLO County.

