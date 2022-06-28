KCBX News Update: Major fires erupt in SLO County, and primary election outcomes become clearer

Vegetation fires trigger evacuations in SLO County

Two major fires erupted in SLO County today, with one only partly contained and still causing evacuation warnings.

That’s the Camino Fire in the Huasna Valley, which CalFire SLO says is 25% contained after burning 200 acres.

The fire is threatening structures, and an evacuation warning is still in place for the area along Huasna Road from Mary Hall Road to Huasna Townsite. Only residents are allowed to enter Huasna Road.

Fire officials say air drops around the fire have helped slow down fire activity.

The second fire was in a rural part of Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the fire on Derby Lane started as a building fire, and turned into a vegetation fire.

Evacuations were ordered, but firefighters soon got caught control of the blaze and only one structure saw minor damage.

There was also a small vegetation fire in Santa Margarita today, which was quickly extinguished.

With less than 3,000 unprocessed ballots, election outcomes are almost official

The SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s office is nearing the end of its vote processing, and the outcomes of the major races in the June 7 primary are becoming clearer.

After today's counting, the county now says there are less than 3,000 ballots left to process.

In the SLO County supervisor races, District 2 appears to be heading to a November runoff. Bruce Gibson is below the 50% needed to win the race straight-out, so he will likely face challenger Bruce Jones in November.

And in District 4, Jimmy Paulding’s lead over Lynn Compton shrank significantly. Paulding is at about 52% of votes in that race, with Compton at about 48%.

All election results are still unofficial until certified by the clerk-recorder, and the full results are available here. The next count is scheduled for Friday.

Santa Barbara County is now done processing ballots, and their preliminary results are also available online.