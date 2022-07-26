KCBX News Update: Paso Robles accepting candidate filings, and next Kristin Smart hearing delayed

Paso Robles accepting filings for council candidates

Paso Robles is accepting filings for nominations to two city council seats and the city’s mayor position for the November general election.

Council seats in Districts 1 and 2 are open for four-year terms, and the deadline for filing is August 12.

Some requirements for city council candidates include being at least 18 years old and being registered to vote in Paso Robles. The same rules apply to the mayor role, but that candidate must also live within city limits and not in an unincorporated area.

More information on deadlines and filing is at prcity.com/elections .

Trial in the Kristin Smart murder case on pause, but still ahead of schedule

The trial in the Kristin Smart murder case was supposed to resume witness testimony this morning, but didn’t. That’s because one of the jurors was absent for an unexpected emergency, according to Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe.

She said the trial will be postponed until Monday, but added that it is "ahead of schedule" and should not be impacted by the delay. The trial is expected to go into October.

So far, the court has seen testimonies from Kristin Smart’s family, friends and people who attended the party she was last seen at before disappearing in 1996.

Paul and Ruben Flores, accused of murder and accessory to murder respectively, have different juries and will receive different verdicts.

The defense for the two men have been critical of widespread media attention to this case, especially in San Luis Obispo County, which they argue has turned the public against them before any actual verdicts. The trial was eventually moved to Salinas.