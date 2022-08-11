KCBX News Update: SLO City Council water conservation, and cannabis company clean-up of SLO Creek

Local cannabis business cleans up San Luis Obispo Creek

Local cannabis dispensary Megan’s Organic Market celebrated their two-year anniversary in San Luis Obispo by cleaning up the SLO Creek today.

Megan Souza is the co-founder and owner of the dispensary. She said they started the business in response to the rise in demand for organic and sustainable cannabis.

“We applied for a storefront dispensary permit, and we are celebrating our two-year anniversary with a creek cleanup of SLO Creek right here behind us.”

Courtesy of the City of Paso Robles / A creek cleanup in Paso Robles.

Souza said her customers range from college students to people living in retirement homes that come in on buses to purchase cannabis or CBD.

Quinn Brady is the businesses' Community Outreach Director. She said they felt a creek clean-up would be a good way to bring

together staff and volunteers to help address trash and pollution in the creek behind their store.

“We're just trying to really mitigate that today, to make sure that our waterways are fresh and clear," she said.

Brady said the market is preparing to open more retail dispensary locations throughout California, and that community service work will continue to be a priority for the company.

SLO City Council to discuss new water measures

The San Luis Obispo City Council is scheduled to meet at a public hearing Aug. 16 to talk about water conservation measures mandated by the state.

The city says while it is water secure, the state’s emergency water measures require all urban water purveyors, including San Luis Obispo, to enact “Stage 2” of their water shortage contingency plans. These measures are being required of all urban water purveyors in the state, regardless of their actual water supply.

To accommodate the emergency drought order, the city will consider a resolution to look into alternative water sources, encourage voluntary water conservation, and put into place time-of-use irrigation restrictions. That could mean changes to when water users in the city can irrigate throughout the day.

The public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 5:30p.m. in the City Council Chambers and online.