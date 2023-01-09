Shelter-in-place, evacuation warnings, flash flood warnings and more hitting Central Coast

The Central Coast is experiencing shelter-in-place orders, evacuation warnings, flash flood alerts and more as the winter storm hits the area.

There is a flash flood warning in San Luis Obispo County until 4:45pm. That means do not travel unless you're fleeing because of an evacuation order or you are in area that's flooding.

There is also a shelter-in-place for the Alisal Fire burn scar area in Santa Barbara County, west of Goleta. Refugio Road is impassable.

The evacuation warnings for the Thomas Fire burn scar area in Montecito and the Cave Fire burn scar area in the Santa Ynez mountains above Santa Barbara are still in place.



Click here for an interactive map of evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County.

There is also a high wind warning and a flood watch for the San Luis Obispo area.

Flood advisory is in effect and several roads in San Luis Obispo are flooded or closed. Right now, that includes Los Osos Valley Road at Foothill Boulevard, Tank Farm Road and Higuera Street, and Marsh Street.

Highway 101 is being hit hard, with several on-ramps and off-ramps currently closed. Northbound exits for Prado Road, Madonna Road, and Marsh Street are closed. Broad Street is the first northbound exit available, according to the city.

Heading north into San Luis Obispo is especially difficult right now, especially headed through the Five Cities area.

To find dispatch numbers, hotlines, warming centers, where to find sandbags and more, visit readyslo.org for SLO County, readysbc.org for Santa Barbara County or Monterey County’s emergency preparedness website.

For information on local highway conditions, visit CalTrans District 5’s website or Twitter. Local weather conditions are online at the National Weather Service website, weather.gov.

In case of power outages, Pacific Gas & Electric has an interactive map of outages in their service area, including the Central Coast.