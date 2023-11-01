Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees for older pets for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is doing something special for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. In November, they're waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs aged 7-and-up.

Photo Courtesy of Woods Humane Society. Our current most senior is LUCY a 17-year-young lap kitty!

Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman said living in shelters can be stressful for older pets.

“They're usually used to being in a home for many years, so then when they find themselves at a shelter surrounded by loud noises and lots of people, they just can be a little more scared and shy,” Coleman said.

That's why they're making an extra effort to encourage more people to adopt senior pets.

Coleman said unlike many younger, more energetic pets, older animals are often already house trained and can make a smooth transition into new families.

To view all of the available senior pets, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/adopt.