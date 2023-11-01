© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees for older pets for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT
Bailey, 8 year old Lab Boxer mix is one of Rock Star Seniors ready for her forever home! Fee Waived!
Photo Courtesy of Woods Humane Society.
Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo is doing something special for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. In November, they're waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs aged 7-and-up.

Our current most senior is LUCY a 17-year-young lap kitty!
Photo Courtesy of Woods Humane Society.
Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman said living in shelters can be stressful for older pets.

“They're usually used to being in a home for many years, so then when they find themselves at a shelter surrounded by loud noises and lots of people, they just can be a little more scared and shy,” Coleman said.

That's why they're making an extra effort to encourage more people to adopt senior pets.

Coleman said unlike many younger, more energetic pets, older animals are often already house trained and can make a smooth transition into new families.

To view all of the available senior pets, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/adopt.

SHASTA!!! 7 year old, American Bulldog mix— a true gentle giant! We love her. She loves snoozing in our offices. Shelter is pretty stressful for her, so we really want her adopted soon!
Photo Courtesy of Woods Humane Society.
Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio.
