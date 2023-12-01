Local animal nonprofit relocates Maui dogs to central coast after wildfires

Three dogs are now wagging their tails at Woods Humane Society today. They were transported from Maui to make room for other animals affected by previous wildfires in the area.

After the Maui wildfires broke out in early August, Emily L’Heureux, the CEO of Woods Humane Society, said the nonprofit reached out to the island’s local animal welfare organization, Maui Humane Society, to see if they could help.

“As anyone can imagine, they were completely overwhelmed and in the state of a true natural disaster. We offered support by taking, uh, bringing in animals that were already in their shelter,” L’Heureux said.

The dogs' names are Handsome, Lucky and Lono. They were considered homeless before the wildfires began.

“They are ready for homes. I will say they all jumped out of the van with tails wagging, which is always a great sign,” L’Heureux said.

L’Heureux said the dogs are up to date on their vaccinations. They are also microchipped, spayed and neutered.

She hopes to continue providing shelter for displaced animals affected by natural disasters.

For those interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can visit the Woods Humane Society website for more information.