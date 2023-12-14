© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Tesla recalls cars over autopilot safety concerns

KCBX | By Kim Foster Carlson
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM PST
The recall includes Tesla's 2016-2023 Model X.
Carsten Hensch / flickr.com
The recall includes Tesla's 2016-2023 Model X.

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million of its cars in the U.S. It’s to fix a defective software that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.

The recall includes the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped with Autosteer, a feature Tesla describes as “traffic-aware cruise control,” according to the Associated Press.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot was in use. Some were deadly.

The software update includes additional controls and alerts "to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility," the documents said.

The software update was sent to certain affected vehicles on Tuesday, with the rest getting it at a later date, the documents said.

While Tesla did not agree with the agency’s analysis, according to the Associated Press, the electric vehicle maker agreed to issue a voluntary recall and roll out an “over-the-air software remedy” to fix the problem. Owners of recalled vehicles will receive an email from Tesla. The fix is at no cost to customers.
Kim Foster Carlson
Kim Foster Carlson is an award-winning broadcast journalist with decades of experience in radio and television news. She came to KCBX as a substitute announcer in 2021 after many years at stations such as KCBS, KGO and KQED. When she's not traveling, visiting her grown kids or hanging out with her dogs, you will likely find her in a swimming pool. She was a six-time division I All-American swimmer at Florida State University and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
