Tesla recalls cars over autopilot safety concerns

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million of its cars in the U.S. It’s to fix a defective software that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.

The recall includes the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped with Autosteer, a feature Tesla describes as “traffic-aware cruise control,” according to the Associated Press.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot was in use. Some were deadly.

The software update includes additional controls and alerts "to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility," the documents said.

The software update was sent to certain affected vehicles on Tuesday, with the rest getting it at a later date, the documents said.

While Tesla did not agree with the agency’s analysis, according to the Associated Press, the electric vehicle maker agreed to issue a voluntary recall and roll out an “over-the-air software remedy” to fix the problem. Owners of recalled vehicles will receive an email from Tesla. The fix is at no cost to customers.

