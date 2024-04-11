© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Autopsy report declares Cal Poly student's death in Big Sur as accidental

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:56 PM PDT

An autopsy report Wednesday confirmed the death of Cal Poly student, Kenneth Taylor, as accidental, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

Taylor, the 21 year old student, was found in Big Sur at the base of the Salmon Creek Waterfall Saturday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the road closure on Highway One, Monterey County was not able to respond to the reports of the accident.

To help, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the report and found Taylor's body.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced Taylor’s death earlier this week. He mentioned that Taylor was a founding member of the Cal Poly Alpine Club.
