Fire response crews face challenges as Lake Fire grows

An active fire burned more than 20,000 acres in Santa Barbara County this past weekend, but putting out the Lake Fire is a challenge for response crews. It was first reported Friday afternoon near the Lake Zaca area north of Los Olivos.

Fire departments from Los Padres National Forest, Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County are responding to the fire. Captain Scott Safechuck is with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He said the recent heat wave on the Central Coast and dry vegetation have intensified the fire.

“The lower the humidity goes and the less moistures in the fuel allows it to burn with more intensity or carry fire that much easier,” Safechuck said.

Safechuck said the fire is burning on steep, mountainous terrain, which has made it difficult for response crews to reach. With almost no wind, the smoke is staying close to the ground. Safechuck said this has made it almost impossible for aircraft pilots to see.

As of Monday morning, the fire is at 8% containment. According to Safechuck, the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. He also said residents should sign up for county emergency alerts at this link in case they need to evacuate.

KCBX News is providing updates on the Lake Fire here.