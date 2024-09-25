Wine grapes named highest grossing crop in SLO County's 2023 report

Grapes are the highest grossing crop in San Luis County, according to a new report.

The County reported a record-breaking $1.1 billion in agricultural production in 2023. Wine grapes lead the way, generating $324 million.

Marc Lea, the Assistant Agricultural Commissioner for SLO County, said heavy winter storms last year boosted wine grape yields. Strawberries, which had been the top crop since 2018, didn’t fare as well.

“Wine grapes are dormant at that time of year, so overall there really wasn't any damage to grapes from those storms, and in fact, the rain made growing conditions better once they came out of dormancy in spring,” Lea said.

Wine grapes have been among the most lucrative crops in the area for the past decade. The region’s varied microclimates make it ideal for grape growing, as different climates across the county allow growers to match the best grape varieties to their land.

Lea said he expects wine grapes to stay among the county’s leading crops.

“The overall reputation of the wine made from our area is getting better and better, so you're going to continue to see the demand for the grapes that we already have planted in the county,” Lea said.

According to Lea, wine grapes also add value beyond crop revenue, benefitting the local economy through wineries and tourism.