Wine grapes named highest grossing crop in SLO County's 2023 report

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published September 25, 2024 at 2:21 PM PDT
The SLO County 2023 crop report shows wine grapes are the highest grossing crop.
slocounty.ca.gov
The SLO County 2023 crop report shows wine grapes are the highest grossing crop.

Grapes are the highest grossing crop in San Luis County, according to a new report.

The County reported a record-breaking $1.1 billion in agricultural production in 2023. Wine grapes lead the way, generating $324 million.

Marc Lea, the Assistant Agricultural Commissioner for SLO County, said heavy winter storms last year boosted wine grape yields. Strawberries, which had been the top crop since 2018, didn’t fare as well.

“Wine grapes are dormant at that time of year, so overall there really wasn't any damage to grapes from those storms, and in fact, the rain made growing conditions better once they came out of dormancy in spring,” Lea said.

Wine grapes have been among the most lucrative crops in the area for the past decade. The region’s varied microclimates make it ideal for grape growing, as different climates across the county allow growers to match the best grape varieties to their land.

Lea said he expects wine grapes to stay among the county’s leading crops.

“The overall reputation of the wine made from our area is getting better and better, so you're going to continue to see the demand for the grapes that we already have planted in the county,” Lea said.

According to Lea, wine grapes also add value beyond crop revenue, benefitting the local economy through wineries and tourism.
Tags
Central Coast News San Luis Obispo Countywine grapescrop report
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
