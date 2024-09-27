Federal prosecutors say Santa Maria courthouse bomber planned to kill judge, deputies

Updated on 9/27/24 at 9:56 p.m.

A judge ordered McGuire detained, or jailed without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for October 18.

Originally published on 9/27/24 at 2:12 p.m.

Court documents reveal the man accused of bombing the Santa Maria courthouse intended to kill deputies and a judge.

20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire is now facing federal charges for the attack that injured at least five people. He could spend up to 40 years in federal prison, if convicted.

In a new filing, federal prosecutors said McGuire admitted to investigators that his plan was to kill courthouse security with the bomb and then re-enter the building with a shotgun to kill the judge.

The Santa Maria resident allegedly carried out the bombing on the morning of his scheduled court appearance for a weapons violation arrest. Witnesses said he shouted that the government had taken his guns.

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. the Attorney's Office, said they’re acting with urgency.

“We're lucky that people didn't die in this attack, so we are addressing the concerns of the community in every way that's available to us under federal law. We're taking the case federal– we're moving swiftly,” McEvoy said.

McGuire’s bond hearing is set for this afternoon in Los Angeles. No plea will be entered. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to request that McGuire be held without bond.

“People have physical injuries. There's no doubt this caused emotional trauma to them as well,” McEvoy said. “We just let the community know that we were there for you. We have your back and we will not tolerate this type of behavior from anyone."

The FBI and Santa Maria police are investigating. They said explosives and other weapons were found in McGuire’s car and home after the courthouse blast.

