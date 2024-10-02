© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New charges accuse courthouse bomb suspect of setting fires

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:26 PM PDT
US District Court
A metal can with nails glued to the outside was among other threatening materials and weapons found in the suspect's home and car.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is accusing the Santa Maria courthouse bombing suspect of a series of arson fires before the attack.

20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire, already in federal custody, now faces 10 additional state charges. These include use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, possession of loaded firearms and multiple counts of arson with use of an accelerant.

Investigators report McGuire is linked to three fires, including one on the morning of the courthouse bombing. They did not provide details.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod said state charges were brought because the federal government is unable to pursue certain offenses that don’t fall under its jurisdiction.

“We thought it was appropriate for us, at least in terms of the local entity representing the state, to make sure that Mr. McGuire is held to full accountability for his actions,” Weichbrod said.

After the federal case ends, McGuire will be returned to Santa Barbara to face state charges.

He currently faces up to 40 years in federal prison. If convicted at state level as well, McGuire could serve additional time — potentially a life sentence.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
