Morro Bay police increase enforcement of dog leash laws after community complaints

The Morro Bay Police Department is responding to community complaints about dogs being off-leash in public areas. Throughout the month of October, officers are increasing patrols in parks and on sidewalks to enforce leash laws more strictly.

Morro Bay Police Commander Tony Mosqueda said keeping dogs on leash is important to prevent bites, fights and other safety risks.

“The leash law was made specifically for the safety of not only our community and humans, but it's also for the safety of the animal,” Mosqueda said. “We have a lot of different sized animals out there, and we may know the level of obedience for our own animal, but others really don't know.”

First-time violators will get a warning, and repeat offenders could face a fine of up to $65.

“I get the frustrations. I, too, had my own dog who loved to chase balls and get exercise. However, the public parks are open for all of the public, so we do have to be mindful of everybody,” Mosqueda said.

Mosqueda noted that Del Mar Park has designated areas where dogs can run off-leash.