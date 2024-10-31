SLO hosts first-ever pumpkin smashing event to teach importance of composting

San Luis Obispo is offering a way to recycle your pumpkins the Friday after Halloween. The city will host their first ever Pumpkin Smash event to compost old Halloween pumpkins. Residents can toss carved pumpkins in the green bins at Emerson Park, which will then be converted into renewable energy and nutrient rich compost.

Rachelle Paris is the Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator for the City of San Luis Obispo. She said the Pumpkin Smash is a festive and hands-on way to teach locals about the importance of organic waste recycling.

“Composting benefits our community by reducing landfill waste, lowering our greenhouse gas emission, plus the compost that's created from the pumpkins is used right here locally in our parks and farms, making it a great example of circular economy in action,” Paris said.

All candles and decorations must be removed, and painted pumpkins will not be accepted.

The Pumpkin Smash will run from 3-6pm at 1316 Beach Street, and will feature a free pumpkin toss, food trucks, a composting demonstration and giveaway.