What Central Coast utility ratepayers can expect to see on their 2025 monthly bills

With the new year just around the corner, the cost of electricity is about to rise for Central Coast residents and businesses. A pair of new surcharges that will soon be introduced by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E).

Starting in January, rates will increase $3.20 per month to help keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operating. That was under a proposal approved this month by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Diablo Canyon is the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant, and it’s scheduled to be in operation until 2030. It generates about 10% of the state’s electricity without producing greenhouse gases, but critics say the aging nuclear plant has outlived its lifespan and represents an unacceptable safety risk.

Ratepayers for So Cal Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric will also see their rates go up, since they benefit from Diablo’s electricity.

In March, ratepayers are also expected to be hit with another increase, $3.40 per month. This is to help foot the bill for a pair of new laws that required PG&E to trim-trees across the state in order to mitigate the growing risk of wildfires. That fee will be in place until March 2026, and it will partially be offset by an expiring vegetation clearance charge.

Together, the two fees represent about 3% of an average customers’ bill. PG&E said that electricity fees are down about 4.5% since the beginning of the year.

In a statement to KCBX, the utility said, “it's important for ratepayers to know, prices are expected to fluctuate throughout the year based on the timing of regulatory approvals.”