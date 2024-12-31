Local cold plungers prepare for New Year's tradition

An annual winter tradition is approaching for some spirited Central Coast swimmers. For more than a decade, rain or shine, hundreds of people wearing only their bathing suits have plunged into the bitterly cold ocean at Avila Beach to kick off the New Year.

Ocean temperatures should be around 55 degrees Wednesday, enough to chill the flesh of even the heartiest swimmers. Wetsuits aren’t allowed.

Polar Bear plunges have been gaining popularity in recent years, in part because of social media influencers and celebrities documenting their cold-weather dips. But locally the trend began with two surfers on Shell Beach in 2013.

The following year, the two approached Mary Matakovich, who's now a commissioner for Port San Luis. They wanted to turn their New Year’s Day plunge into a community event, and asked Matakovich to help them sell t-shirts.

“The proceeds from those t-shirts would go to 40 Prado, which is our County homeless shelter. And since I've been a long-term volunteer at Prado, I thought that would be a great idea,” Matakovich said.

The rest is history. In recent years, hundreds of swimmers have turned out.

Matakovich said taking the roughly chilly plunge has helped build camaraderie amongst the community.

“You know, a lot of people [are] on the beach having fun laughing, splashing, getting a little wet and doing something that they wouldn't normally do—and doing it with friends and family and people even that they don't know. I think you walk away with starting the new year off right on the right foot.”

Plungers meet New Year's Day at 11:30am on the east side of the Avila Beach Pier and hit the surf at noon.