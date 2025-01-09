LA fire evacuees flee to San Luis Obispo for shelter

Some Los Angeles Fire evacuees are fleeing to the Central Coast for shelter. One family escaped LA for San Luis Obispo.

Ellen and Al Main live near Eaton Canyon, where the Eaton Fire originated. More than 10,000 acres where homes, schools and local businesses used to exist, are now burned. An estimated 1,000 homes were destroyed in this blaze alone.

“It just, everything is gone now, you know, then the town of Altadena… it's apocalyptic,” Ellen Main said.

A series of major fires have burned more than 30,000 acres in southern California this week, and left at least six people dead. Meantime, evacuation orders are in effect for 180,000 people.

The Mains are staying at the Peach Tree Inn in San Luis Obispo. Their home survived, but many of their friends were not so fortunate. They left town to get away from the smoke, and to bring back supplies to family and friends who can’t get around town.

“There's a lot of clothing and shoes people are getting but they need toiletries and bedding and towels. You know, pillows and things for babies… that really struck out to me. And you know, Target gift cards, they were asking for people just to be able to go buy underwear,” Main said.

The Mains said they spent the day loading their car with gallons of water to bring back by this weekend. Authorities have been recommending that people in LA boil their water because of ash and pollutants.

“The water is very very dangerous. So already, I'm loading up the car with just buying gallons of water, whatever we can bring back, you know, into town,” Main said.

The Peach Tree and other local hotels are giving discounts to people fleeing the fires. Some Central Coast residents are also opening their doors to people who lost their homes.