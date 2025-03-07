SLO makes changes to Downtown parking structures

The City of San Luis Obispo is making adjustments to its parking structures in the downtown area. Visitors of downtown SLO will once again have to pay for parking before they exit parking structures.

Based on community input received last year, the city will install gates at the entrances and exits of downtown lots. San Luis Obispo's Program Parking Manager, Donna King said the new installment is meant to make the parking process easier.

“We're implementing changes to make parking easy, convenient, and accessible for everyone. And there will be multiple payment options with this new gated system. So it will be easy access for everyone regardless of their technology knowledge,” King said.

The pay-before-exit model is already being used at two other parking structures, but King said the city plans to install gates at all structures.

Based on community feedback, the city realized that people using the structures did not like the new system, according to King.

“Primarily, the reason was because of the need to prepay for parking," King said. "So, when you pull into a gateless garage, you have to pay as soon as you arrive and estimate the amount of time you'll be there.”

Workers will begin installing the gates at the Palm Street parking structure on Monday. Construction will continue for two weeks.

The parking garage will remain open during construction hours Monday through Friday.

