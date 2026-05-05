Return to Freedom’s American Wild Horse Sanctuary will host a special Spirit of the Horse event, celebrating the start of its summer program season and the 31st birthday of Spirit. The stallion served as muse and model for the beloved animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”

In addition to an appearance from Spirit and movie animators, the event will also include Navajo dancing, horsemanship demonstrations, mini walking tours of the sanctuary, vendor booths, and more. Visitors will enjoy eclectic locavore cuisine from Full of Life Flatbread, wine pourings from Santa Barbara County vineyards, and music from Spanish classical guitarist Josiah Frias and singer-songwriter Haisley.

Advance tickets are required.

