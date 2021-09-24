Central Coast Voices: Challenges and opportunities for unaccompanied youth

While people’s attention has been elsewhere, the southern border crisis has continued. In August the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported more than 200,000 migrant encounters at the southern border, a 317% increase over last August, and a 21-year high. This is the second month in a row where the number has been over 200,000 encounters. What is worse is that this comes with an increase in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. Last month, the CBP reported the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 1,435 per day, compared with an average of 1,353 per day in July.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests from the Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center, Executive Director, Julissa Pena, and Staff Attorney, Crystal Canela. They will discuss the work they do to provide deportation defense to the Central Coast immigrant community, their recently expanded services to prioritize legal representation for unaccompanied children, and the challenges and opportunities for unaccompanied youth.

Broadcast date: 9/23/21

