© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Lompoc middle schools to receive antiracism education in upcoming school year

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
The city of Lompoc.
Gene / flickr.com
The city of Lompoc.

Students from two Lompoc Middle Schools will receive antiracism education this year. This comes after a local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, received a $30,000 grant.

Speakers and performers will come to Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg Middle Schools to teach the seventh and eighth graders about racism at least two times a year.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt is the President of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch.

“The presenters will talk to them about respect and why respect is important, kindness, the use of the n-word, why it is important not to use that,” Lyons-Pruitt said.

The programs are expected to be implemented by the upcoming school year.

According to a news release, the funding will also support an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the branch.

The money came from The Fund for Santa Barbara.
Tags
Culture and Identity Santa MariaLompocnaacp
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More