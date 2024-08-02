Two Lompoc middle schools to receive antiracism education in upcoming school year

Students from two Lompoc Middle Schools will receive antiracism education this year. This comes after a local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, received a $30,000 grant.

Speakers and performers will come to Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg Middle Schools to teach the seventh and eighth graders about racism at least two times a year.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt is the President of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch.

“The presenters will talk to them about respect and why respect is important, kindness, the use of the n-word, why it is important not to use that,” Lyons-Pruitt said.

The programs are expected to be implemented by the upcoming school year.

According to a news release, the funding will also support an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the branch.

The money came from The Fund for Santa Barbara.