Local school district aims to curb use of racial slurs among students

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board approved a new training program for teachers and students that aims to create an inclusive learning culture on campuses. The plan comes amid growing concerns about the use of racial slurs on campus.

Erin Haley, the Assistant Superintendent, described the plan at the District Board meeting earlier this month.

“When we hear slurs on campus, sometimes our staff does not feel equipped to correct that and so we feel it is our responsibility to provide professional development and training to our staff,” Haley said.

The district will implement the new $58 thousand dollar training program for teachers on how to approach the issue. Haley said that the district will work with Cal Poly Ethnic Studies professor Dr. Denise Isom to work with teachers to create a more inclusive learning environment.

Juanetta Perkins, a resident of Paso Robles, also spoke up at the board meeting.

“We need you to see us. We need you to see those kids at that school,” Perkins said.

The plan entitled the Academic Inclusion and Excellence Training will be funded through the Educator Effectiveness grant and is scheduled to conclude in fall 2025.