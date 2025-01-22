Local school district looks for alternative funding to save its TK program

A nearly nine million dollar budget deficit at a Central Coast school district nearly caused it to cut its transitional kindergarten (TK) program. It was saved after a large group of parents voiced their concerns.

After receiving massive pushback from community members at a San Luis Coastal Unified board meeting this month, Eric Prater, the superintendent of the district, announced to parents that the program would not be cut.

Prater said the district will work with its TK team and the San Luis Coastal Teachers Association to find alternative ways to continue to fund the program.

Sandi Puhek is a TK teacher with the district. She said she’s excited to continue to provide core memories and experiences for her students.

“We hatch eggs or hatch chicks and hatching day I’ll call it is one of our favorite days of the year and the kids love gathering around the incubator and watching the eggs hatch.”

Transitional kindergarten is a Pre-K program. It provides an extra year of early education for children born after September and helps children build life skills at an early age. The American Research Institute also found that children who complete TK programs have stronger skills in math and literacy.

Puhek said she’s been in awe of the support of the local community.

“It filled our hearts to see all of that support and just shows the impact that early education has on our community.”

Though the state passed a law in 2021 that helps districts provide the program, it is not mandatory for children to enroll in it. 28 staff jobs were saved by keeping the program.