$6 million budget deficit causes local school board to make staff and program cuts

School officials say budget cuts are imminent as San Luis Coastal Unified School District faces a $6 million budget deficit. This comes at a time when the state legislature is cutting funds for transitional kindergarten programming and Senate Bill 1090 funds will expire next year.

“I want to be completely transparent. We understand the impact it has. I'm not telling you that no nobody's affected by this. No no no, 22 individuals are affected by this first reduction right so it's tough,” said Ryan Pinkerton, assistant superintendent of San Luis Coastal District, at a recent board meeting.

He says 22 probationary tenure teachers will be a part of the cuts. Other reductions include reducing the number of counselors, student support specialist teachers, instructional aides and department staff.

The district also plans to increase class sizes and eliminate summer 2026 athletic programs. Pinkerton says the district has until March 15 to notify faculty about the changes.

The proposed cuts are currently being discussed, and the board will make a decision at their next meeting.