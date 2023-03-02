KCBX News Update: SLO County groundwater plan approved, PG&E gets Diablo Canyon exemption and more

Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Sustainability Plan approved

The state’s Department of Water Resources has approved SLO County’s sustainability plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

The basin in north SLO County is critically overdrafted, mostly by the wine industry and other agriculture. The new sustainability plan is meant to help stabilize the basin and prevent more groundwater shortages in the area.

Groundwater basins, are major water sources, especially when other supplies are low during droughts. The County has been working on a sustainability plan since 2018 to meet state requirements.

In 2014, California passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act which required SLO County to submit a new sustainability plan for the Paso Basin, mandating it reach a sustainable condition by 2040. SLO County worked with four Groundwater Sustainability Agencies a part of the Paso Basin to come up with a new plan.

The state would have assumed control of the basin’s management if the county’s plan was denied.

In a statement today, SLO County Director of Groundwater Sustainability Blaine Reely celebrated the decision. He said it preserves local control and ensures that the basin’s management is “fair and equitable to the groundwater users of the basin.”

PG&E secures exemption to keep Diablo Canyon open while applying for a new license

The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant can keep operating past the end of its current license, with some conditions.

Today, the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said the plant’s operator Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) can keep it running even when its license expires over the next two years. PG&E still has to submit another license renewal application by the end of the year in order to get the plant officially approved until 2030.

Diablo Canyon was slated for closure after the next two years, until the state legislature intervened last year. The state approved a forgivable loan to help PG&E delay the plant’s decommissioning until 2030. The federal government then followed suit with another loan.

Flickr / shacker / Diablo Canyon on the Pecho Coast.

However, there’s still a chance PG&E will not receive full federal approval to re-license the plant, meaning the utility wouldn’t be able to keep it running until 2030.

Diablo Canyon accounts for about 9% of the state’s energy portfolio. Governor Newsom and most state legislators want to keep it running until 2030 to keep its carbon-free energy on the grid and avoid blackouts.

Opponents of the extension claim the plant is not cost-effective or safe, though PG&E maintains that the plant has a long record of safety and thorough oversight. The company said in a statement they’re pleased the NRC granted them this extension, and that they’ll continue to work towards extending Diablo Canyon’s life.

Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency due to winter storms

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for 13 counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Last month’s winter storm brought strong winds, historic rain and even rare snowfall in some areas. It damaged local infrastructure and led to some evacuation warnings, but no reported injuries or deaths.

Newsom's emergency declaration allows the state to coordinate with the county’s emergency response teams.

The state is also contracting with private companies to speed up snow removal and clear roads across the state.