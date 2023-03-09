Another winter storm to hit San Luis Obispo County this week 

San Luis Obispo County is bracing for yet another big winter storm.

Heavy rain is expected to begin today and continue through Sunday, hitting its peak on Friday. The county should see 2 to 4 inches of rain throughout the area, along with high winds and strong surf.

Emergency Services Manager for SLO County Scott Jalbert said residents should prepare for potential floods and power outages.

“They should be prepared to basically have enough supplies for at least 72 hours, which includes drinking water, some food, necessities- making sure that they have everything they can do to stay in their homes for that period of time,” Jalbert said.

“And making sure that they have a battery operated radio and flashlights, extra batteries- if they have a home generator, make sure it's filled up and ready to go,” Jalbert added.

You can also prepare for flooding by storing important belongings in waterproof containers and moving them to higher levels of your home. Emergency officials also recommend cleaning out gutters and purchasing sandbags if your home is prone to flooding.

Jalbert said flooding could create dangerous conditions on roadways. He advises people to stay inside and to avoid driving if possible.

If you have to drive, he said to stay away from rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. Driving on flooded roads can be deadly.

“If there's a road barrier closed sign that says do not drive, do not go around, and do not drive on flooded roads. Do not drive on flooded areas that are normally dry such as creek beds.” Jalbert said. “It does not take much to pull your car away. There's been many fatalities in the past, and unfortunately, we've seen a couple here in this county this last year.”

Jalbert also stresses the importance of staying up-to-date on emergency updates and evacuation warnings, especially if you live within a flood zone. You can prepare to evacuate by filling up your gas tanks and gathering clothes, food, medications and other belongings.