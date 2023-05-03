Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold Diablo Canyon public forum in SLO tonight

There’s a public forum tonight on the future of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

It’s at 6p.m. both in-person at the SLO County Supervisor Chambers and live-streamed. It’s being hosted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the federal agency which oversees nuclear power plants.

Diablo Canyon was slated to close over the next two years, but its operator Pacific Gas & Electric is now applying to extend its life. Last year, PG&E received more than $1 billion in state and federal loans to keep the plant operating, but the utility still has to get it approved through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Diablo’s extension is controversial. The plant accounts for about 9% of the state’s energy portfolio, which advocates say needs to stay in place because of projected energy shortages in the next few years. Opponents cite economic and safety concerns, arguing the plant is unreliable and possibly dangerous. PG&E maintains it’s safe and reliable.

The forum is a chance for Central Coast residents to question Nuclear Regulatory Commission representatives directly. There will be a public comment period after presentations by the NRC and PG&E, and the meeting is scheduled to end at 9p.m.