© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All On Demand services are currently unavailable. We are working on a solution. Thanks for your patience.

Here's why you hear more frogs on the Central Coast

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:54 PM PST
Pacific Chorus Frog.
Daniel Carhuff/Flikr.com
Pacific Chorus Frog.

Valentines Day is this month and love is in the air, but not just for humans, frogs are feeling it too.

Residents may hear the mating call of the Pacific Tree Frog, better known as the Pacific Chorus Frog for its “singing.” They are no bigger than the size of a quarter and often come in a green and brown variety.

During the rainy season on the Central Coast, the frogs come out of hiding. Emily Taylor is a biological sciences professor at Cal Poly. She said since they are sensitive to dry climates, the wet winter season sets a perfect environment for the frogs to search for a mate

“The males go out and they basically gather together and make this big chorus where they're yelling ‘Mate with me! Mate with me! Mate with me! Choose me! Choose me!’ for females who walk around and pick the ones whose voice they like,” said Taylor.

The frogs lay their eggs in bodies of water. Once they find a mate, they will fertilize eggs that later become tadpoles.

The tadpoles hatch throughout February and March, and they grow into frogs around April, where they then begin to hide in moist areas to avoid the sun.

Taylor said it's an exciting time that marks a transition for the season.

“I get really excited when you start to hear the frogs calling because it's marking that change from like colder, shorter, darker days to like the lengthening days of Spring when you have the amphibians coming out,” Taylor said.

“And then pretty soon we'll start seeing the lizards coming out, and then snakes, and so it's just the beginning of that slow transition into spring which is always exciting for me.”

According to Taylor, the frogs usually are most active at night after the season’s biggest storms.
Tags
Environment and Energy Frogswinter stormCentral CoastValentine's Day
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More