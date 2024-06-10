Lompoc cannabis company pays $1.3 million settlement for multiple air quality violations

A Lompoc cannabis company has paid $1.3 million to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District for multiple air quality violations.

According to the District, Central Coast Agriculture’s operations between 2020 and 2023 resulted in ozone emissions, a type of pollution that can worsen asthma and other health issues.

“They were operating without a district permit and without the necessary emissions control systems in place,” Air Pollution Control Officer Aeron Arlin Genet said.

The settlement requires CCA to install such control equipment to ensure their compliance with standards moving forward.

“They will actually reduce their emissions by 90% of what they were doing without a district permit during their peak operation,” Arlin Genet said. “The air quality benefit of bringing this facility into compliance with our rules and regulations is quite significant.”

More than $300,000 of the settlement will also be set aside for APCD’s Clean Air Fund to support air quality improvement projects in Lompoc.

Central Coast Agriculture did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment.

