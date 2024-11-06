Morro Bay measure targeting battery plant likely to pass

A land use measure designed to block a proposed battery storage plant in Morro Bay looks like it will pass.

Nearly 60% of Morro Bay voters supported Measure A-24, according to the latest ballot count . This measure would change local zoning laws to prevent the company, Vistra, from building a battery storage facility at the old Morro Bay Power Plant site.

Opponents of the battery facility raised concerns about fires and other safety risks that could affect the nearby Morro Bay Estuary and Morro Bay High School. Concerns stem from recent fires at battery storage facilities in California, such as a lithium-ion battery fire in Escondido this May that forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

A local grassroots group, Citizens for Estero Bay Preservation, gathered signatures to place the measure on the ballot. Barry Branin, a member of the group, said he hopes this effort will inspire others to take action to protect their cities.

“We were just grassroots, going door to door and talking to our family and friends, so that's the big, key takeaway: democracy in action,” Branin said.

If passed, Measure A24 would limit the site’s zoning to visitor-serving uses, like hotels.