Bill to reduce wildfire risk on federal land makes its way through Congress

A measure that would clear the way for utility companies to reduce wildfire risks on federal land is making its way through Congress. It's called the Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act.

Utility companies like PG&E are required to keep trees and branches away from power lines on federal land, but the same can’t be said for fallen or dead trees. To remove that vegetation the federal government requires there to be a “timber sale.” That means the dead vegetation must be sold in order for it to be moved.

Congressman Salud Carbajal authored the Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act. He said the bill would get rid of the requirement.

“This process takes longer than it needs to take. And as a result, they have not been able to remove that dead fuel, which increases the fire risk. Since we know that sometimes near these facilities, it could create a friction situation where the fuels ignite on fire,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal said the bill would help reduce wildfire risk in places like Los Padres National Forest.

“It's sort of ridiculous that utility companies who are just trying to get rid of dead vegetation and dead timber have to be treated as if they were trying to sell timber in the forest and as part of a major business operation.”