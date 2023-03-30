Give to KCBX and Nominate Another Non-Profit to Win On-Air Messaging

Giving Tuesday is a national movement of regular people making sure to include charity in their end-of-year budget. It’s a way for the public to champion their favorite causes with their dollars.

When you give as part the KCBX Giving Tuesday campaign, you can nominate another local non-profit organization to receive $1,000 of free on-air messaging. Messages can be used to promote an organization's events or needs. These messages may be out of the financial reach for many smaller organizations, especially those that are finding it difficult to maintain a marketing budget during the current pandemic.

We hope you take advantage of this opportunity by supporting KCBX while simultaneously helping KCBX support another worthwhile non-profit doing good work in our community.

Rules

The winning non-profit organization must schedule on-air messages by March 30, 2023. The winning organization will be drawn randomly from all nominations on December 1st, 2022. Odds of winning are based on the number of nominations an organization receives. All on-air messages are scheduled according to availability and may not be scheduled for specific times during the day. FCC underwriting guidelines apply to all on-air messaging. This benefit is not transferable. This benefit is restricted to 501(c)(3) organizations. No donation is required to submit an organization for this drawing. Only one submittal is allowed per email address, per day. Your name, email and phone number are required to nominate an organization for this drawing. To nominate an organization, complete the form here.