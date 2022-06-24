Central Coast, California abortion access remains despite Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

In a landmark decision this morning, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the long-standing ruling that formerly protected abortion rights in the country. While anti-abortion groups are celebrating the decision, local and state officials are looking to expand and protect reproductive rights in California.

The official decision comes about two months after the court’s leaked draft majority opinion indicated the justice’s plan to overturn Roe. This means that states now have the power to choose whether to allow abortion. The leaked draft opinion sparked nationwide protests, including in Central Coast cities like San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

"This is really a devastating decision. I can’t say that we were surprised," said Luz Reyes-Martin with Planned Parenthood Central Coast. She said millions of people of reproductive age stand to lose access to abortion now that it is not federally protected.

13 states have trigger laws in place that will begin immediately banning abortion. Missouri became the first state to do that this morning.

“We are just seeing an attack on healthcare and this erosion of established precedent and a constitutional right that has held for 50 years," Reyes-Martin said.

Rachel Showalter / Erma Stauffer and Nina Truch participated in a pro-choice demonstration in Downtown SLO in May after the leaked Roe v. Wade decision first came out.

But the Central Coast is not expected to have significant impacts to abortion access. California Governor Gavin Newsom along with the governors of Washington and Oregon announced a joint commitment to protect and expand reproductive rights in these states.

UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler emphasized that the end of Roe v. Wade does not now make abortion unconstitutional.

“It’s letting each state do their own thing on abortion, so California, would of course continue to make abortions available and protected," she said.

Toni Atkins, president pro Tem of the California State Senate, gave a message today for people in states where abortion is now illegal or heavily restricted.

“We are here for you, and I know that the providers are going to do everything in their power to see that you get the assistance you need," Atkins said.

Though abortion rights will not be impacted in California and may even expand, state leaders do expect an influx of travelers seeking abortions that could overcrowd clinics. Reyes-Martin with Planned Parenthood Central Coast said they’ve been preparing for this by hiring more nurses and medical staff.

Molly Sheahan is the associate director for Life and Family Advocacy for the California Catholic Conference, which opposes abortion rights. She called today's decision "very hopeful."

"We've really advocated for transformative family policies, to ensure that families are really able to thrive in California and that no woman feels that the only choice she has is abortion," Sheahan said.

Protests and vigils in support of abortion rights are taking place nationwide and in cities like SLO and Santa Barbara.

This story includes reporting from the California Newsroom and CapRadio News.