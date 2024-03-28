SLO County primary election officials certify 5th district supervisor results

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno won the District 5 Supervisor race against Councilmember Susan Funk. The final tally shows Moreno leading with 56.65% of the vote, while Funk trailed with 43.35%.

Moreno plans to use her experience as mayor to bridge diverse perspectives on the board.

“I'm really looking to pull people together, build consensus and make sure that we're doing what's best for our community,” Moreno said.

Despite her loss, Funk expressed pride in what her campaign accomplished.

“We were able to raise a lot of important issues and have the kind of constructive discussion that is fundamental to our democracy,” Funk said.

Both candidates focused their campaigns on affordable housing and homelessness issues. The Fifth District includes Atascadero, California Valley, Creston, Pozo, Santa Maria, and parts of San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

