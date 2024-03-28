© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County primary election officials certify 5th district supervisor results

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:19 AM PDT
Robert Foreman / heatherforslo.com
Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno won the race for SLO County's district 5 supervisor.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno won the District 5 Supervisor race against Councilmember Susan Funk. The final tally shows Moreno leading with 56.65% of the vote, while Funk trailed with 43.35%.

Moreno plans to use her experience as mayor to bridge diverse perspectives on the board.

“I'm really looking to pull people together, build consensus and make sure that we're doing what's best for our community,” Moreno said.

Despite her loss, Funk expressed pride in what her campaign accomplished.

“We were able to raise a lot of important issues and have the kind of constructive discussion that is fundamental to our democracy,” Funk said.

Both candidates focused their campaigns on affordable housing and homelessness issues. The Fifth District includes Atascadero, California Valley, Creston, Pozo, Santa Maria, and parts of San Luis Obispo and Templeton.
primary election, San Luis Obispo County
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
