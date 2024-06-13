Police investigate pro-Palestinian protest at UC Santa Barbara that disrupted finals week

Local police continue to investigate a pro-Palestinian protest at UC Santa Barbara that disrupted finals week.

According to university representatives, a group of unidentified people stopped students from entering several campus classrooms Monday. The group then ignored the university’s request to vacate the building.

Social media photos, posted by the username ‘saygenocideucsb,’ show classrooms from Girvetz Hall vandalized.

In one of the classrooms, red-paint surrounds a chalkboard that has, “say genocide” written on it. Chairs have fallen over, and rocks are spread around like an explosion occurred. On the outside of the building, a poster hangs that says, “You can take finals, they never will.”

In a separate social media post the group called the university quote “illegitimate” and said, quote: “We must answer the call to escalate for Gaza by any means necessary.”

A university spokeswoman said she is not aware of any arrests at this time. But, some final exams had to be rescheduled.