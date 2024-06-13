© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Police investigate pro-Palestinian protest at UC Santa Barbara that disrupted finals week

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:35 AM PDT
A classroom inside Girvetz Hall at UC Santa Barbara.
Provided by "saygenocideucsb" Instagram account
A classroom inside Girvetz Hall at UC Santa Barbara, as of Monday, June 10th 2024.

Local police continue to investigate a pro-Palestinian protest at UC Santa Barbara that disrupted finals week.

According to university representatives, a group of unidentified people stopped students from entering several campus classrooms Monday. The group then ignored the university’s request to vacate the building.

Social media photos, posted by the username ‘saygenocideucsb,’ show classrooms from Girvetz Hall vandalized.

In one of the classrooms, red-paint surrounds a chalkboard that has, “say genocide” written on it. Chairs have fallen over, and rocks are spread around like an explosion occurred. On the outside of the building, a poster hangs that says, “You can take finals, they never will.”

In a separate social media post the group called the university quote “illegitimate” and said, quote: “We must answer the call to escalate for Gaza by any means necessary.”

A university spokeswoman said she is not aware of any arrests at this time. But, some final exams had to be rescheduled.

The outside of Girvetz Hall at UC Santa Barbara as of Monday, June 10th 2024.
Courtesy of "saygenocideucsb" Instagram account.
The outside of Girvetz Hall at UC Santa Barbara as of Monday, June 10, 2024.
Courtesy of "saygenocideucsb" Instagram account

