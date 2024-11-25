SLO County Superior Court reduces hours because of state budget cuts

In the next fiscal year the SLO County Superior Court will have to cut its budget by $1 million. To avoid layoffs and mandatory furloughs, the court will reduce its public phone and counter hours.

In a news release, the court said the reductions will help current staff devote more time to the filing and processing of documents. It also said the Court is implementing a Voluntary Time-Off for employees to elect to take unpaid leave.

SLO County said the reductions could cause delays and backlogs throughout the court system, but it will help the court system stay on track with their budget.

The San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles public phone hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meanwhile, public phone hours at the Grover Beach location will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As for counter hours, the San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach location will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Whereas, the Paso Robles location will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The reduced phone hours begin December 9, and the shortened counter hours will start in February.