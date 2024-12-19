Local congressman updates National Defense Bill to mitigate sonic boom impact on the Central Coast

A National Defense Bill with language requiring the federal government to look into mitigating the impact of sonic booms on the Central Coast is on its way to the President's desk. This comes as a discussion is underway about whether to increase launches by SpaceX at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Defense bill that includes the provision by Central Coast Rep. Salud Carbajal has now passed both the House and Senate. Carbajal said his request would create a grant program that would allow government agencies to look into lessening the jolting impact of sonic booms.

“I was able to get specific “report language” —is what we call it—in the National Defense Authorization Act that directs the Department of Defense to recognize that there are impacts that come from the sonic booms associated with the launches,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal supports allowing more launches at Vandenberg. But he told KCBX that a balance must be struck between the region’s economic interests, national security and residents’ quality of life.

“It's really important that those launches continue. The question is always how many launches,” he said.

Carbajal reminds constituents who are impacted by the sonic booms to attend a series of meetings next month where the US Air Force will seek public comment as it prepares an environmental impact report on increasing the number of SpaceX rocket launches at the base.

“Definitely provide comment and input as these public process workshops move forward and as the environmental assessment goes through the process because those issues and comments will have to be addressed individually through this process. And again, the goal here is to find a balance and a win-win,” Carbajal said.

A discussion is underway about increasing the number of annual launches at Vandenberg from 36 to 50. In October, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sued the state’s coastal commission for blocking a proposal to increase launches at the base. SpaceX would like to launch as many as 100 rockets per year there.

Musk claimed his plans were blocked by the California Coastal Commission for political reasons, because he supported President-elect Trump in the recent election.

At the upcoming meetings, the Air Force will propose redeveloping a space launch complex to support increased Falcon 9 operations, a reusable rocket known for producing sonic booms. The public can submit comments until January 27th or attend public meetings in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Ventura next month.