© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heather Moreno represents changing of the guard on SLO Board of Supervisors

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:55 PM PST
Heather Moreno is set to take the San Luis Obispo District 5 Supervisor seat.
Heather Moreno for Supervisor Facebook Page
Heather Moreno is set to take the San Luis Obispo District 5 Supervisor seat.

Former Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno will be sworn in as the new District 5 Supervisor Tuesday.

Moreno defeated Atascadero City Councilmember Susan Funk in the contest to replace Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who retired after 12 years.

“I am excited about what's to come in San Luis Obispo County and honored to be a part of the process and to have the trust of my constituents, and I look forward to serving with my colleagues,” Moreno said.

The former Atascadero mayor told KCBX she plans to focus on reshaping the County's budget to allocate money where it’s needed most. During her campaign, she focused on public safety, homelessness and business development.

“I'm particularly interested in planning and building– making sure that we are bringing in an outside independent entity that can look at, ‘Why do things get bottlenecked? Where are the problems? How do we compare to similar coastal counties?’” Moreno said.

Moreno will officially assume the supervisor seat at Tuesday’s board meeting at 9 a.m.

District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said he wishes Arnold the best in retirement and that he welcomes the transition.

“I think fresh blood and fresh perspective is important, and I really look forward to working with Heather Moreno and developing a cohesive vision for our county that will help guide us through the next fiscal year,” Paulding said.

Paulding said after Moreno is sworn in, the board will discuss their priorities and goals for the next 12 months.

Charles Bourbeau was elected to replace Moreno as Atascadero mayor.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo Board of SupervisorsHeather MorenoDebbie Arnold
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content