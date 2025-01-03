Heather Moreno represents changing of the guard on SLO Board of Supervisors

Former Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno will be sworn in as the new District 5 Supervisor Tuesday.

Moreno defeated Atascadero City Councilmember Susan Funk in the contest to replace Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who retired after 12 years.

“I am excited about what's to come in San Luis Obispo County and honored to be a part of the process and to have the trust of my constituents, and I look forward to serving with my colleagues,” Moreno said.

The former Atascadero mayor told KCBX she plans to focus on reshaping the County's budget to allocate money where it’s needed most. During her campaign, she focused on public safety, homelessness and business development.

“I'm particularly interested in planning and building– making sure that we are bringing in an outside independent entity that can look at, ‘Why do things get bottlenecked? Where are the problems? How do we compare to similar coastal counties?’” Moreno said.

Moreno will officially assume the supervisor seat at Tuesday’s board meeting at 9 a.m.

District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said he wishes Arnold the best in retirement and that he welcomes the transition.

“I think fresh blood and fresh perspective is important, and I really look forward to working with Heather Moreno and developing a cohesive vision for our county that will help guide us through the next fiscal year,” Paulding said.

Paulding said after Moreno is sworn in, the board will discuss their priorities and goals for the next 12 months.

Charles Bourbeau was elected to replace Moreno as Atascadero mayor.

