© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara City Council amends bike laws to include e-bikes, fines for “unsafe riding”

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:15 PM PST
City of Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara City Council has updated bike laws to include e-bikes and other electric transportation.

The council voted unanimously to revise existing laws, clarifying definitions for e-bikes and what is considered “unsafe riding.” The new rules classify tricks like wheelies as unsafe when done in “close proximity” to pedestrians and vehicles. Police officers now have discretion to give citations for unsafe riding.

“To thread that needle between ordinance language and effective enforcement is a really difficult thing to do, and I think we’ve come as close as possible with the ordinance that we have before us,” Councilmember Meagan Harmon said.

Fines for unsafe riding start at $100 for a first offense and increase with repeat violations within a year. The costliest fine is $500.

Other rules ban sidewalk riding, require lights at night, and mandate helmets for riders under 18.

City leaders plan to evaluate how the new policies are working at a future meeting.
Tags
Government and Politics Santa Barbara City Councilbikee-bikeslaw
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content