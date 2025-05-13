Salinas City Council to vote on repealing tenant protection ordinances

The Salinas City Council is considering repealing four tenant protection ordinances that include rent stabilization, just-cause eviction rules, and anti-harassment protections for renters.

The proposed rollback would eliminate the city’s rental registry and rent stabilization program, both of which are currently funded by landlord fees. The city implemented these programs to track rental units and prevent steep rent hikes and unfair evictions.

However, city officials say the fees have brought in more revenue than expected. Salinas Community Development Director Lisa Brinton said the program has generated $1.4 million in revenue as of mid-April, while actual expenditures have been significantly lower.

“Our revenues have covered our expenses and therefore the general fund at a certain point can be repaid,” Brinton said during a previous public meeting. “The upfront loan [used] to start up the program” has already been repaid, she added.

Some landlords have argued that the current housing regulations are too expensive and restrictive. Meanwhile, many renters fear that repealing the ordinances could lead to rent increases, displacement and homelessness.

If the repeal passes, the city would remove local protections and instead rely on California’s statewide tenant protection laws. The proposed ordinance also includes holding monthly public meetings to hear community housing concerns.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday.