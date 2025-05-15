Morro Bay City Council revokes the city’s 2022 commemorative flag ordinance

Less than a month away from Pride month in June, Morro Bay’s local flag ordinance will no longer allow other flags to be flown on city property, starting on July 1st.

Linnea Valdivia is program manager at San Luis Obispo County’s Gala Pride and Diversity Center. She says the council’s decision left many LGBTQ+ residents and allies feeling unseen and unheard.

“It's a really disappointing thing that they are here to serve the community that are here working in representative government, not only refuse to represent all people in their decision making, but to actively roll back measures that do no harm but recognize the community,” said Valdivia.

Valdivia says that the council insisted that the vote wasn’t about Pride, but she disagrees.

In a written statement from Council Member Jeff Eckles, he writes:

“When we choose to fly one group's flag over another’s, we are inevitably excluding some members of our community. That’s not the role of government. We are here to represent everyone, not to signal particular beliefs or causes—no matter how worthy they may seem to some.”

Cities are allowed, ultimately, to decide which flags can be flown. In the past, cities have allowed military flags, Olympic flags, and Pride flags to be flown.